Syrian father arrested for forcing daughters into prostitution, raping the eldest

The Internal Security Forces Saturday announced the arrest of a Syrian man who had forced his two underage daughters into prostitution and raped the eldest girl.



The father also admitted to raping his 16-year-old daughter over the past few years, adding that her maternal uncle, 26-year-old Y.H., who is Lebanese, had raped her before him.



The uncle had also confessed to raping the girl in 2010, while he was under the influence of drugs.



The girls' paternal uncle, 16, was arrested with the father and the son during the raid.

...