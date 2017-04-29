Tenants square off against new rent law

Tenants rallied Saturday again in Beirut's Ashrafieh against a new rent law that went into effect recently.



Protesters urged officials to reconsider the new law that allows landlords to incrementally increase rents for longtime tenants, which they argue will lead to evictions.



Up until now, the old lease agreements prevented landlords increasing rents or changing terms, meaning many renters were paying less than LL1 million ($670) a year and had significant protection from eviction.



The new bill allows for the compensation of tenants who agree to leave their properties, but tenants argue that the amount of compensation, which is calculated as a percentage of the property value, is not enough to cover the market rent in Beirut.

...