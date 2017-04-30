South Lebanon residents welcome Maronite Patriarch

Lebanon can't tolerate any more crises: Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai
Aoun swears in judge, meets with Rai
Palestinian factions to Rai: We did not cause 1975 Civil War
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Lebanon can't tolerate any more crises: Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai
Aoun swears in judge, meets with Rai
Palestinian factions to Rai: We did not cause 1975 Civil War
U.S. astronaut meets Sidon students during Lebanon tour
Palestinians enlarge joint security force in Ain al-Hilweh
Palestinians mull boosting force in Ain al-Hilweh
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE