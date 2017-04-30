FM Gebran Bassil praises Hariri for opposing Parliament term extension

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil praised Prime Minister Saad Hariri for opposing an extension of parliamentary terms, state media said Sunday.



Hariri said on Wednesday he opposed a new extension of Parliament's term.



On April 15, Parliament was set to discuss a proposal to extend the terms, however, President Michel Aoun used his prerogatives based on Article 59 of the constitution to suspend the Parliament's session once for a period of a to grant parties a final chance before the legislative session of May 15 .



Hariri who said he supported Aoun's decision on April 12 to suspend Parliament's meeting had embarked end of April on shuttle diplomacy aimed at promoting a deal among the rival factions on a new electoral law ahead of the deadline in order to avert a much-feared parliamentary crisis with all the negative consequences this might entail on the country's security and ailing economy.

