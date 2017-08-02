Three Islamists released in swap deal

Following a long day of negotiations between Hezbollah and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham a breakthrough appeared late Tuesday with an agreement to release three Islamist inmates held in Roumieh Prison in exchange for three captured Hezbollah fighters.



The commander of a Lebanese armed group based around Ras Baalbeck with links to Hezbollah said that although the Army would fire the first shot in the upcoming battle, Hezbollah's fighters would still do the heavy lifting because some of the Daesh militants are positioned within Syria.



The cease-fire comes after a week of fierce fighting when Hezbollah's units staged an offensive targeting Jabhat Fatah al-Sham's positions in the outskirts of Arsal. Hezbollah was supported by the Syrian air force, while the Lebanese Army took up defensive positions around Arsal to protect Lebanese civilians and Syrian refugees from the fighting.



The local head of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham said the deal had been held up due to disagreements with the Lebanese government and Hezbollah, adding that the negotiations were going through General Security director Abbas Ibrahim.

...