Praise, support pour in on Army Day

For the first time in two years due to Lebanon's prolonged presidential vacuum, a military parade was held Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the formation of the Lebanese Army. The 72nd Army Day comes at a time when the military is poised to launch an offensive against terrorists on the border with Syria.



Tuesday's celebrations kicked off at the Lebanese Army Military Academy in Fayyadieh, under the patronage of President Michel Aoun, with Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and other political and military figures present.



Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf praised the Army and called on all Lebanese to support the institution, in an interview with state-run Lebanon Radio Station.



Former Army Gen. Jean Kahwagi congratulated the Army for maintaining safety and stability in Lebanon over the last six years amid regional conflicts.

