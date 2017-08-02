Lebanon fetes Army, vows to defeat terrorism

The Cabinet is poised to make a new batch of administrative appointments this week, but the session will be dominated by issues such as the economy, electricity, and the security situation in Arsal following Hezbollah's offensive that defeated militants in the northeastern town's outskirts, official sources said Tuesday.



Prime Minister Saad Hariri is also expected to brief the Cabinet on the outcome of his weeklong official visit to Washington where he held talks with President Donald Trump and other senior officials focusing on combating terrorism, the Syrian refugee crisis and military aid to the Army in its fight against terrorism.



Aoun said "political support" from all officials has been secured for the Lebanese Army to carry out "pre-emptive strikes" to protect Lebanon against terrorism.



Earlier in the day, speaking during a graduation ceremony for a new batch of Lebanese officer cadets at the Military Academy in Fayadieh, attended by Berri, Hariri and senior officials, Aoun said the Army is getting ready to achieve a new victory against militants after Jabhat Fatah al-Sham was dislodged from Arsal's outskirts.



Sleiman had proposed a plan that would put Hezbollah's arms under the command of the Lebanese Army.

