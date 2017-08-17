Fed-up fishermen block road to Burj Hammoud dump

A group of fishermen and environmental activists Thursday blocked the road adjacent to the old Burj Hammoud harbor to stop access to a nearby dump, which they claim is causing an "environmental catastrophe". The Burj Hammoud landfill – operated by Khoury Contracting and commissioned by the government's Council for Development and Reconstruction – is one of many dump sites that mushroomed in the country following the closure of the Naameh landfill in 2015 .



Since the dump opened, fishermen claim they have been unable to make a living.



Supported by a group of activists from the environmental NGO Lebanese Eco Movement and the You Stink movement, the fishermen used a car, a boat and tires at 9 a.m. to blockade a road next to the harbor that the company is using as a shortcut instead of the sea road.



Before it was reached, the fishermen – under the guidance of the Lebanese Eco Movement – drafted a list of demands. They agreed to open the road again if the list was received by Burj Hammoud Mayor Mardig Boghossian.

...