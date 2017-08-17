Three soldiers wounded in Daesh attack

The attack came after Daesh positions were subjected to intense bombardment by the Lebanese and Syrian armies.



The Army has been bombarding Daesh positions in preparation for its offensive against the militants entrenched on the Syrian border.



Army units have secured areas in the outskirts of Arsal Tuesday, assuming positions that were previously held by militants.



Hezbollah's victory in the area has allowed the Army to attack the Daesh militants on the outskirts of Ras Baalbeck, north of Arsal.

...