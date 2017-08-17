Delegation to retrieve bodies of Lebanese killed in terror attack

The bodies of Lebanese nationals who died in a terrorist attack will be a retrieved by a high-ranking official delegation, the state-run National-News Agency reported Wednesday. The delegation, dispatched by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, will be departing from Lebanon to Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou Thursday to retrieve the bodies of the Lebanese nationals that were killed as a result of a terrorist attack that took place last Sunday, the premier's media office said in a statement.



Gen. Mohammad Kheir will be leading the delegation. He will be accompanied by the Lebanese honorary consul in Burkina Faso and several of the victims' family members.



Three Lebanese nationals were killed in the attack that saw two gunmen storm a Turkish restaurant and indiscriminately fire at its patrons.

...