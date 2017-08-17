Repeal of ‘rape law’ only one of needed reforms: activists

While rights groups hailed Parliament's repeal of penal code Article 522 – the so called "rape law" – Wednesday, many said that it remained a tokenistic measure while other similarly controversial bills relating to violence against women remain.



Wednesday's abolishment marks one of the final steps of Article 522's repeal process, initiated by a parliamentary committee in February.



The repeal was included on the agenda of a previous Parliament session on May 15 after being sent to the legislature in February, but was not discussed.



In addition to Article 518, which allows forced sex in marriage and says rape of a virgin "by means of deception" may only be subject to a fine if the rapist intends to marry their victim, activists lambasted Article 505, which legalizes statutory rape – sex with a minor – if the rapist marries their victim.

