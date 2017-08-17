Amphetamine Captagon more potent than thought: study

The stimulant, called fenethylline and by its trade name Captagon, is a superboosted amphetamine, they said, and has unique chemical complexities allowing it to induce potent psychoactive effects far more rapidly than amphetamines alone.



In an effort to find out more, Janda's team used what they describe as a "dissection through vaccination" scientific technique which allowed them to parse out various components of the drug and test each one for its effects on the brain.



Using mice and their own manufactured Captagon in a lab, the team discovered that the drug produces its distinctive effects from a functional synergy between theophylline, a drug traditionally used to treat respiratory diseases, and amphetamine, a stimulant.

...