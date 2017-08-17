Zeaiter talks energy with Syria PM

Having headed to Syria for the Damascus International Fair despite opprobrium from top figures in the Lebanese government, two Lebanese ministers Thursday publicized their activities in the capital of the war-ravaged country.



On Wednesday, Prime Minister Saad Hariri made clear that the ministers – from Hezbollah and Amal – would visit Syria without the official support of the government.



The visit is the first by Lebanese ministers since the Syrian conflict began in 2011 .



The ministers are visiting Syria with a delegation of Lebanese businessmen after receiving an invitation from the Syrian Economy and Trade Ministry.

...