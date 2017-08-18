Army seizes Daesh posts near Ras Baalbeck

Lebanese Army units tightened its control over three hilltops in the Lebanese-Syrian border area Thursday, a day after seizing the territory from Daesh (ISIS) militants in a lighting strike that killed six terrorists, the military said. An Army statement released in the afternoon said that the Army had taken up positions in the mountains of Huqaab Khazaal, Al-Munsarim and Dahr al-Khanzir after gaining control of the peaks Wednesday in an operation that also wounded five soldiers.



The Army has held positions in the northeastern border area since 2014 .

