Syria fair ‘proof of recovery,’ Hajj Hasan insists

Despite direct contact with the Syrian regime still being a controversial issue, Lebanese ministers met with Syrian government representatives Thursday as part of a trip to Damascus.



The industry minister also stressed the importance of the Lebanese presence at the event and claimed it reaffirms the position of Lebanon as a supporter of Syria.



The visit is the first by Lebanese ministers since the Syrian conflict began in 2011 .



The ministers are visiting Syria with a delegation of Lebanese businessmen following an invitation from the Syrian Economy and Trade Ministry.

...