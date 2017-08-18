Ain al-Hilweh remembers Naji al-Ali

"Photographic Alleyways," an exhibition commemorating the 30th anniversary of the assassination of popular cartoonist Naji al-Ali was opened Thursday by Palestinian activist Leila Khaled at Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in south Lebanon.



Focusing on the Palestinian cause, he was unflinching in his portrayal of not only the impacts of U.S. and Israeli policies on the Palestinians, but those of Arab regimes as well.



He and his family were forced to flee Palestine in 1948 during the Nakba, settling in Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh.



The Ain al-Hilweh camp – the largest of the 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon – has witnessed firsthand fractious infighting between political and ideological groups.



The display included Ali's most prominent works as well as images depicting struggles Palestinian people have faced, both in Palestine and in exile.



Ali grew up in Ain al-Hilweh, before living abroad then returning to Lebanon and studied art in Beirut.

...