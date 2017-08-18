Electricity crisis back to square one pending tenders

The Cabinet Thursday scrapped previous bids to lease power barges to improve electricity supply in the summer and demanded a fresh tender with new conditions, bringing the long-running issue back to square one amid ministers' rifts over how to handle it.



The Cabinet instructed Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abi Khalil to prepare new tender documents to lease power-generating plants with a 400-megawatt capacity for three months and another 400-megawatt capacity for six months upon the opening of bids, Information Minister Melhem Riachi told reporters following the four-hour Cabinet session chaired by President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.



Abi Khalil was asked to present the new tender documents to the Cabinet within one week in order to approve them before sending them to the government-run Tenders Department, Riachi said.



Speaking at the session, Aoun informed ministers that he would head Lebanon's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly's sessions in New York next month.

...