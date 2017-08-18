2 dead, 8 wounded in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

Calm was restored to the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian camp by dawn Friday after clashes broke out Thursday, leaving two people dead and eight injured.



The conflict came after a group of extremists – led by Bilal al-Aqroub, a proponent of wanted radical cleric Bilal Badr – targeted one of the headquarters of the camp's joint security forces, at the Saeed al-Youssef Social Center in al-Fawqani Street.



A statement from the camp's joint security force posted on social media following the meeting condemned the attack on the headquarters of the joint security force and the targeting of its members.



Brig. Gen. Abu Ratib, military and security officer of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine's General Command in Lebanon, said he was on the side of a military operation designed to eliminate those who tamper with the security of Palestinian camps.

