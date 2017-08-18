Aoun, Hezbollah, Jumblatt condemn Barcelona attack

Progressive Socialist Party head Walid Jumblatt and Hezbollah Friday both condemned Thursday's attack in Barcelona that left 13 dead and more than 100 injured.



Daesh (ISIS) claimed responsibility for one van's deadly rampage along the Spanish city's most famous avenue, which was packed with tourists enjoying summer afternoon strolls.



Spanish police announced Friday they had arrested three people in connection to the attack in Barcelona, and an attack – allegedly connected to the first – carried out later Friday in the Spanish seaside town of Cambrils.

...