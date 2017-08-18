Aoun meets NBA star, FIBA delegation

President Michel Aoun said Friday that by hosting this year's International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup tournament other countries would recognize Lebanon's capability to host regional and international events.



Aoun's comments came during a meeting at the Baabda Palace where he welcomed a delegation from FIBA headed by its president Horacio Muratore. Muratore thanked Aoun for making the tournament possible and personally attending the opening round of the tournament that began last week.



Aoun stressed the importance of strengthening ties between Lebanon and FIBA, and affirmed Lebanon's willingness to host any other regional or international sports tournaments.

...