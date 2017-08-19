Cocktail festival toasts opening night

Gathering cocktail lovers, mixologists and Lebanon's top bar owners alike, the second edition of the Cocktail Festival kicked off in Jounieh Thursday, celebrating all that the industry has to offer. With 55 participants, the four-day festival at the Fouad Chehab Stadium will feature well-known brands like Smirnoff – acting as a platinum sponsor – to smaller local bar caterers, like Liquid Engineers, with their experimental concoctions.



Many of the participants have created a selection of cocktails exclusively for the festival.



Another eye-catcher is Eden, a cocktail bar from Badaro. The bar's representatives brought a selection of alcohol infusions to the festival, arranged attractively in glass jars along their counter.



Since the first edition of the Cocktail Festival, a few changes have been made. The importance of consuming alcohol responsibly was not forgotten during this year's celebration.



The big target, however, is to take the festival international.



The festival runs until Aug. 20 at the Fouad Chehab Stadium, Jounieh.

