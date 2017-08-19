Salt producers on Lebanese coast fear craft is drying up

Anfeh's salt producers accuse the government of refusing them permits to repair their equipment in order to turf them off prime coastal real estate and make way for developers.



The water sits in the ponds of up to 20 square meters for at least 20 days, evaporating to leave a salty liquid residue.



Jreij said Lebanon's traditional salt industry produced 50,000 tons a year during the sector's heyday between 1955 and 1975 .



As a result, it stopped taxing income from salt production in 1994 .



Jreij estimates half of all the salt pans in Anfeh are now unusable as a result of the 1994 decision.



Jreij also said that the local authorities had tried to shut him down in 2015 and 2016 by claiming that the seawater feeding the ponds was contaminated.



Jreij sees the fight to preserve the salt ponds as part of a greater battle to protect Lebanon's coastline, much of which has been gobbled up by developers.

