Ain al-Hilweh unlikely to descend into chaos: source

Despite the security developments that shook the camp Thursday, a security source told The Daily Star that Ain al-Hilweh is unlikely to descend into further chaos, owing to the efforts of the joint Palestinian security force.



Two people were killed and 11 wounded in clashes that broke out Thursday when an office of the joint Palestinian security force came under attack by a group of extremists led by Arqoub, a supporter of wanted radical cleric Bilal Badr.



One of Arqoub's sons, known as Obeidah, also died, while another two of his sons were wounded.



A local source told The Daily Star that after the clashes, a meeting of Palestinian political leadership in the Sidon area was held at the Nour Center in Ain al-Hilweh, where a cease-fire was agreed.

...