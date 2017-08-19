Lawmakers to quiz government overperformance

Parliament is set to quiz the government next week over its performance in the eight months it has been in office during a two-day general parliamentary session, lawmakers said Friday.



Speaker Nabih Berri called Friday for Parliament to meet in day and night sessions Tuesday and Wednesday for a general debate during which lawmakers are expected to raise urgent issues, including questioning or criticizing the government's performance since it was formed last December.



The planned sessions followed a series of legislative sessions in the past few weeks during which lawmakers endorsed, among other things, a new landmark electoral law based on proportional representation, the public sector's salary scale and tax hike bills, and abolished a law that allowed rapists to escape punishment by marrying their victims.



Future MP Mohammad Qabbani said that under Parliament's by-laws, a general debate session should be held following three legislative sessions.



Some lawmakers might use the sessions to grill the government over its performance," Qabbani told The Daily Star.



President Michel Aoun is likely to sign the salary scale and tax increase laws endorsed by Parliament last month within the one-month constitutional deadline which expires on Aug. 24, political and parliamentary sources said.

...