Lebanese officials praise Army on Fajr al-Joroud operation

Lebanese state officials Saturday praised the Army following start of the 'Fajr al-Joroud' (Dawn of the Outskirts) offensive Saturday to drive militants from Daesh (ISIS) out of the border region.



President Michel Aoun, who visited the Defense Ministry headquarters in Yarze early Saturday, expressed his support to the servicemen on the frontline.



Gen. Aoun had announced the start of the eagerly anticipated, and still ongoing, offensive early Saturday morning.



No specific timeline has been set for the battle, however, Army commanders stress that Lebanon's victory is assured.

...