South Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh camp sees tense standoff

South Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh camp Saturday witnessed a tense standoff amid recurrent security violations, a source told The Daily Star.



Two people were killed and 11 wounded in clashes that broke out Thursday when an office of the joint Palestinian security force came under attack by a group of extremists led by Arqoub, a supporter of wanted radical cleric Bilal Badr.



Calm was temporarily restored in the camp by dawn Friday when the joint security force assumed control of Arqoub's home.

...