Captive servicemen's families deny DNA test reports

The spokesperson for the families of nine servicemen held hostage by Daesh (ISIS) said Sunday that rumors of DNA tests being carried out on bodies allegedly found in the outskirts of the Arsal are untrue.



A convoy of General Security vehicles and Lebanese Red Cross ambulances traveled to the outskirts of Lebanon's northeastern town of Arsal Saturday afternoon to investigate possible grave sites after captured Daesh fighters disclosed their locations.



A security source told The Daily Star that the Daesh fighters who supplied the information had been captured by Hezbollah on the Syrian side of the border.



General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who has been handling the servicemen's case, has called for media outlets to maintain distance while dealing with this case.

