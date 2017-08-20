Iraq acknowledges importance of Lebanese Army offensive: minister

Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf has received a phone call from his Iraqi counterpart Irfan al-Hayali, who praised Lebanon's offensive against Daesh (ISIS) militants, saying Iraq acknowledges how important this fight is.



Hayali informed Sarraf of Iraq's support for Lebanon and the Lebanese Army, according to a statement from Sarraf's office released Saturday.



The Iraqi defense minister told Sarraf that, given the suffering Iraq has experienced at the hands of terrorists, the country knows the stakes of the Army's offensive and its broader impact on the region.

