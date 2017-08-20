SLebanon's Ain al-Hilweh stuck in security limbo

Palestinian factions in south Lebanon Sunday condemned the renewed violence in Ain al-Hilweh camp and called on battling groups to abide by a ceasefire to avert further escalation, a source told The Daily Star.



Fatah aims to cordon off the area of the camp where the two extremist leaders are believed to be hiding, the source told The Daily Star.



The shelling ended early Sunday, after Fatah seized four houses that overlook the hideouts of extremists Bilal Badr and Bilal Arkoub, in the Al-Tiri neighborhood of the densely populated camp.



Bilal Arkoub took over the Ain al-Hilweh house of Fatah officer Samir al-Barakeh Sunday, to avenge the burning of Arkoub's house. Arkoub was forced to leave his house Thursday following an armed confrontation with members of the camp's joint Palestinian security force.

...