Army advances in 2nd day of offensive

The second day of the Lebanese Army's Fajr al-Joroud operation saw the military advance against Daesh (ISIS) positions in the northeast of the country.



Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun was reported to be visiting the Army units deployed in the area.



A source told The Daily Star that the Army had liberated Kherbat al-Daoud and Kherbat al-Tineh, in the outskirts of Ras Baalbeck, after an operation was carried out early Sunday under the cover of warplanes.



The Army's "Fajr al-Joroud" (Dawn of the Outskirts) offensive was launched early Saturday against Daesh positions on the outskirts of Al-Qaa and Ras Baalbeck.



This came hours after the Army launched an offensive against the militant group's positions in the border region.

