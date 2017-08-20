Bassil says sewage, dam projects will be implemented

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Sunday relaunched a Batroun sewage treatment project, pledging that all electricity and water projects in the region would be implemented, state media reported.



Bassil also reiterated his support for controversial dam projects in the region – both in Bisri and Janna – that have been heavily criticized by environmentalists and activists, including the NGO Lebanon Eco Movement.



The Janna dam lies on a fault line, while the Bisri dam is being built in an area where two fault lines converge, making the area prone to earthquakes.



The government and the World Bank argue that the projects are necessary in order to provide desperately needed water supplies to Beirut's 1.6 million residents.

