Ezzeddine calls for coordination between Lebanese, Syrian governments

Minister of State for Administrative Development Inaya Ezzeddine called for coordination between the Lebanese and Syrian governments, state media reported Sunday.



Speaking during a graduation ceremony in Bint Jbeil's Sultanieh, Ezzeddine also expressed support for economic cooperation with the Syrian regime, and addressed the issue of the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.



Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan and Agriculture Minister Ghazi Zeaiter – from Hezbollah and Amal respectively – spurred condemnation from rival parties Wednesday over their visit to Syria.



Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea has repeatedly spoken out to condemn the idea of coordinating with the Syrian regime.

...