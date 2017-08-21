High-level Sri Lanka official visit first since ’80s

Sri Lanka sent its state minister of foreign affairs on an official visit to Lebanon last week – its first high-level visit to Beirut since the 1980s – with the aim of building on a long-standing relationship by encouraging more Sri Lankans to come to Lebanon, and vice versa.



Sri Lanka has had an embassy in Lebanon for 20 years, which has never closed despite the various conflicts that prompted the diplomatic missions of many other countries to temporarily pull out of Lebanon.



That number was once around 200,000, and Senanayake said one of the goals of his country is to once again boost the number of Sri Lankan migrant workers in the country.



Despite this, Senanayake said that Lebanon was one of two countries that Sri Lankan workers are most comfortable in, the other being Italy.



Sri Lanka is poised to support Lebanon's candidature for the upcoming U.N. International Court of Justice judge elections.

