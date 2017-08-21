Holi color festival brightens up Lebanon

Coming to Lebanon for the second time, the Holi Festival of Colors attracted partygoers Saturday with 12 hours of nonstop music, dancing and the chance to become a living rainbow.



The now-worldwide festival began when a German national, Jasper Hellmann, visited India and experienced the Holi festival in its place of origin.



Based on the traditional Indian celebration of the same name, Holi takes place every year during the full moon in Phalguna month – the eleventh month of the Bengali calendar, which usually falls between February and March.



The festival has toured over 30 countries since its commercialization, with more than 500,000 people having attended a Holi festival globally.



With the Holi festival catching on in Lebanon, Mezher hopes to make it a annual event that brings some color to the country.

