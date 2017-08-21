Aoun set to sign salary scale, tax hike laws

President Michel Aoun is expected to sign the public sector's salary scale and tax hike laws this week, officials said Sunday, clearing the way for the two laws to be published in the Official Gazette, and subsequently put into effect.



Aoun issued a statement over the weekend confirming his intention to sign the two laws endorsed by Parliament last month and refuting media reports to the contrary.



Aoun has until Thursday to either sign the two laws or return them to Parliament for further review as demanded by the private sector, the Association of Banks in Lebanon and the Kataeb Party.



Parliament is expected to witness a heated debate during a two-day general session designed to quiz the government over its performance in the eight months it has been in office, parliamentary sources said Sunday.



Berri has called for Parliament to meet in day and night sessions Tuesday and Wednesday for a general debate during which lawmakers are expected to raise urgent issues, including questioning or criticizing the government's performance since it was formed last December.

