Third Ain al-Hilweh cease-fire brings tentative calm

A cease-fire Sunday brought a tentative calm to Ain al-Hilweh after days of clashes shook the south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp.



However, fierce fighting turned to sporadic gunfire and then occasional sniper fire as the last gunshots were heard around noon Sunday, hours after a third cease-fire agreement was reached, according to a source inside the camp.



Arqoub had been forced to leave his house Thursday following an armed confrontation with members of the camp's joint Palestinian security force, and it subsequently burned down.



One Fatah member was also killed Saturday in a rocket propelled grenade attack that caused fires to erupt in areas outside the camp, including in Siroub and the Mieh Mieh refugee camp.



Ain al-Hilweh, the largest of Lebanon's 12 Palestinian camps, is home to around 100,000 Palestinian refugees.

...