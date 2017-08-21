Body of Lebanese killed in Burkina Faso repatriated

The body of Ahmad al-Balli, a Lebanese national killed in last week's terror attack in Burkina Faso, arrived in Beirut Sunday. Representatives of premier Saad Hariri received the body at Rafik Hariri International Airport, the state-run National News Agency reported.



The repatriation was arranged after Hariri dispatched a delegation, headed by Higher Defense Council Secretary-General Maj.



While in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso's capital, Kheir talked with members of the Lebanese community and Burkinabe officials.

