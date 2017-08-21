Army secures swift gains over Daesh

The Lebanese Army had liberated two-thirds of Daesh- (ISIS) occupied territories on the outskirts of Ras Baalbeck and Al-Qaa by Sunday evening, killing 35 militants in the process as they seek to eradicate the last vestiges of militant threats to national security.



The Army identified the three soldiers as decorated Sgt.



The Army also foiled two suicide attacks that were on the verge of targeting units. The Army destroyed a car and motorbike as they sped toward Army positions, thwarting the attacks.



The Army has so far managed to liberate 80 square kilometers out of the 120 square kilometers of Lebanese territory that was occupied by Daesh.



Gen. Aoun toured the area of operations to inspect units in the field as the battle progressed Sunday.



There is no ongoing coordination between the Army and either Hezbollah or the Syrian military, several Army spokespeople stressed at every briefing.



Another Army spokesperson, Col. Fadi Abou Eid, said Sunday that the military will be diverting reinforcements to the area in order to speed up the liberation process.

...