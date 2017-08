In this file photo, a Lebanese Shiite cleric, left, expresses his condolences to the Iranian Ambassador in Lebanon Ghazanfar Roknabadi, right, for the loss of the Iranian cultural adviser Sheikh Ibrahim Ansari, who was killed during a twin suicide bombing, a day before, at the Iranian embassy, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)