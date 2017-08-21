Army gears up for final push as funerals held

The Lebanese Army's engineering unit Monday began clearing the liberated areas in the outskirts of Ras Baalbeck and Al-Qaa from landmines as it prepared for the final push in its offensive against Daesh (ISIS).



As the Army's Fajr al-Joroud offensive against Daesh on the northeastern border entered its third day, the Army prepared the ground for the final phase of the offensive and Lebanese towns received the bodies of soldiers killed in battle the previous day.



In a statement released by the Army around 11:50 a.m., the Army announced that its units continued to target Daesh's remaining positions, using heavy artillery and warplanes, while preparing the land for its final push.



Overnight the Army had periodically targeted militant positions, Rahal added.

...