Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil announced a plan Monday to supply all diplomatic figures in Lebanon with biometric passports to match international standards.



The move comes after General Security started issuing biometric passports to the Lebanese public last August.



Gen. Abbas Ibrahim said the plan was a step toward greater liberties for Lebanese nationals, who will be granted entry to many more countries in the world because of the security guarantees provided by the biometric passport.



The declared goal was to facilitate information sharing between Lebanon's security agencies to better combat terrorism



Richard's comments suggest potential information sharing between the Lebanese government and the U.S. for security purposes.



This means that Lebanese authorities could share personal information – such as fingerprint, facial recognition information and personal details – not only with the U.S., but also with more controversial countries such as Syria.

...