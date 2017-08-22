Climbers take Europe’s highest peak to inspire kids with cancer

Seven Lebanese climbers recently ascended the highest peak in Europe in solidarity with children undergoing cancer treatment, to encourage them to keep on fighting.



Never Give Up, a group made up of both LAU students and staff, in cooperation with the non-profit organization Children Against Cancer (CHANCE), climbed Mount Elbrus in Russia – which stands at 5,642 meters above sea level – on Aug. 1 .



The climb illustrated to the children both the struggles of enduring the "tough" trip up the mountain, and the possibility of finally reaching the summit, Alan Keyrouz told The Daily Star.



I felt they were supporting me, it was very important," she told The Daily Star.



The visit and the ongoing video messages sent from the mountain helped her go through her own treatment, she said, and sent a message to the climbers.



The mountain climbers each sent messages to the kids, either shouting things from the top of the mountain that the kids wanted to scream themselves, or other, more personalized, videos.



Every year, around 300 children in Lebanon are diagnosed with cancer, according to Farah, and the treatment is taxing on children.



Just as the children gain strength from the climbers, the mountaineers, in turn, are motivated by the children.



Getting to know one another, and particularly getting to know oneself better, is crucial for mountain climbing, Keyrouz said.

