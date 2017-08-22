Army poised for final showdown with Daesh

The Army was poised Tuesday to launch its push against Daesh (ISIS) militants on the Lebanese border after a day of consolidating gains made over the weekend.



The Army has made swift gains against the militant group, which has been entrenched in the Lebanese-Syrian border region since 2014 .



The Army announced Sunday evening that some 80 square kilometers of territory had been retaken from Daesh, around two-thirds of the ground the group held.



The Army head wished the men a speedy recovery and thanked them for their service.



Meanwhile in the area of operations, the Army uncovered a sizable weapons cache hidden in a recently captured Daesh command center and in nearby caves and tunnels.



MTV reported that the Army Intelligence had arrested a senior Daesh official in Lebanon late Monday.



The Army's offense continued to receive praise from international officials with several embassies in Lebanon taking to twitter to congratulate the gains made and express sympathies to the Army for the deaths of the three servicemen.



Throughout the day the Army maintained its bombardment of remaining Daesh positions with regular artillery, mortar, rocket and airstrikes. The Army has pounded positions heavily since the operation began Saturday, but it was a near-daily occurrence even before the push to expel the militant groups from Lebanon.

...