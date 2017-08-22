Lebanon played major role in foiling Sydney terror plot: Machnouk

Lebanon played a major role in foiling a recent terror plot to blow up an Emirati airplane filled with 400 passengers bound for Abu Dhabi from Australia, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk said Monday.



Machnouk gave details on the plan devised by four brothers – identified as Tarek, Amer, Mahmoud and Khaled – from the Khayyat family, who hail from north Lebanon.



Amer, another of the four brothers, is believed to have intended to carry the bombs. However, he instead traveled on to Lebanon in July 2017 without the explosives.



The Australia-based brothers were planning to carry out the attack without Amer; however, it was foiled by Australian authorities.



Machnouk said this case and others showed that Lebanon was capable of success in matters of international security.

...