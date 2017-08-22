New Ain al-Hilweh clashes break out

Three Palestinians were wounded in renewed fighting in the refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh Monday as rival factions ignored a cease-fire call by the head of the Palestinian National Security Forces in Lebanon, Gen. Sobhi Abou al-Arab, Palestinian sources said.



A statement issued after the meeting condemned the "treacherous attack" carried out by militant leader Bilal Arqoub and his followers on one of the joint Palestinian security force's positions in Ain al-Hilweh that resulted in the death of an officer with the force and wounded a number of its members.



The meeting followed renewed clashes between the joint Palestinian security force backed by the Fatah movement and followers of hard-line militia leaders Arqoub and Bilal Badr.



Seeking to tighten the noose on the militant leaders in Ain al-Hilweh, Fatah fighters recaptured 60 percent of Al-Tiri neighborhood and hoisted Palestinian and Fatah flags on 10 buildings in the area, the sources added.



Ain al-Hilweh, the largest of Lebanon's 12 Palestinian camps, is home to around 100,000 Palestinian refugees.

