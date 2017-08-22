Using drones, Hezbollah secures gains against Daesh in Syria

Hezbollah targeted Daesh (ISIS) fighters with weaponized drones Monday as it advanced on militant positions on the Syrian side of the Lebanese-Syrian border.



WMC previously reported that the Syrian army and Hezbollah had seized control of the Shoubat al-Dowab and Shoubat Beit Shuker heights, in the northern axis of the outskirts of western Qalamoun.



They added that Hezbollah and the Syrian army were in possession of the strategic Qornat Shoubat Aakko, on the outskirts of Al-Jarajir, which reaches an elevation of 2,364 meters.



Hezbollah and the Syrian army had been conducting an offensive against Daesh positions since last Saturday.

