Hariri salutes Army as question session begins

Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks before the Parliament on Aug. 22, 2017 during a session question the government. (The Daily Star/ Mohamad Azakir)
Berri calls for Parliament session
Lawmakers to quiz government overperformance
Parliament abolishes controversial 'rape law,' adjourns
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Berri calls for Parliament session
Lawmakers to quiz government overperformance
Parliament abolishes controversial 'rape law,' adjourns
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE