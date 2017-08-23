Valet parking overpriced with fee control still pending

Valet parking companies across the country continue to charge fees well in excess of the prices called for in a recent decision by the Interior and Tourism ministries. In a decision issued last month amending the provisions of a joint resolution that regulated valet parking, the ministries set the charge for companies at LL5,000 ($3.30) per vehicle.



In November 2016, Beirut Governor Ziad Chebib referred the cases of three unlicensed valet parking companies to a Beirut judge, after they were caught charging vehicles for parking in public spaces without having official permits to do so.



The receipt needs to include the fee and the name of the company responsible for the valet parking.



Another amendment introduced required the company to abide by the LL5,000 set fee, which is paid by the customer to the employee in return for the receipt.

...