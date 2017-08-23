What are you going to be taxed on and how much?

While the 1 percentage point rise in value added tax from 10 percent to 11 percent has been widely talked about, it is only one of a raft of new taxes on everything from tobacco to shipping container fees and airport departure fees.



Tax on imported alcoholic drinks has been increased on a sliding scale in three bands – above LL60,000 ($40) has been upped to 15 percent, above LL200,000 has increased to 35 percent and above LL400,000 has been hiked to 25 percent tax.



For business owners, there will be an increase in taxes on corporate profits from 15 to 17 percent, in addition to a 7 percent tax increase on deposit interest for both depositors and banks.



For property, there will be a 2 percent fee on real estate contracts.

...