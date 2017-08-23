Fatah get OK to fight Ain al-Hilweh extremists

The Fatah Movement reportedly received the green light to launch a concerted offensive against hard-line militants in south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, following days of clashes, a security source told The Daily Star.



Security sources told The Daily Star that Fatah had received a green light to continue its fight against the hardline militant leader Bilal Badr.



There has been speculation that the former Qalamoun leader of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, Abu Malek al-Talleh, coordinated the Ain al-Hilweh clashes to coincide with Lebanese Army's offensive on the outskirts of Ras Baalbek and Al-Qaa to distract attention from the border assault against Daesh.



Gen. Sobhi Abu Arab toured the Al-Tiri, Al-Sahoun and Jabal al-Halib areas of Ain al-Hilweh and inspected the positions of joint Palestinian security forces fighters and the Fatah movement.



At the same time, several mainstream Islamist forces in the camp are working with Fatah and the political leadership to put an end to the harsh conditions that the people of the camp have been living under since clashes began.

...